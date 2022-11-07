Who's Playing
Montana State @ Grand Canyon
What to Know
The Montana State Bobcats and the Grand Canyon Antelopes will face off at 9 p.m. ET November 7th at Grand Canyon University Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. Montana State went 27-8 last year and made a brief appearance in the NCAA tournament before losing 97-62 to the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first round. Meanwhile, after a 23-8 record last season, Grand Canyon comes in with an eye to spark another first-rate season.
Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bobcats were 31st best (top 9%) in field goal percentage, finishing the 2021-2022 season at 47.30%. But Grand Canyon held their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.50%, good for fifth in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Grand Canyon University Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Grand Canyon won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Nov 19, 2019 - Grand Canyon 69 vs. Montana State 56