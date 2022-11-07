Who's Playing

Montana State @ Grand Canyon

What to Know

The Montana State Bobcats and the Grand Canyon Antelopes will face off at 9 p.m. ET November 7th at Grand Canyon University Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. Montana State went 27-8 last year and made a brief appearance in the NCAA tournament before losing 97-62 to the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first round. Meanwhile, after a 23-8 record last season, Grand Canyon comes in with an eye to spark another first-rate season.

Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bobcats were 31st best (top 9%) in field goal percentage, finishing the 2021-2022 season at 47.30%. But Grand Canyon held their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.50%, good for fifth in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Grand Canyon University Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon University Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Grand Canyon won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.