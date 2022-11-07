Who's Playing

Montana State @ Grand Canyon

What to Know

The Grand Canyon Antelopes and the Montana State Bobcats are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 9 p.m. ET Monday at Grand Canyon University Arena. After a 23-8 record last year, Grand Canyon comes in with an eye to spark another first-rate season. Montana State went 27-8 last season and made a brief appearance in the NCAA tournament before losing 97-62 to the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first round.

A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Antelopes held their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.50%, good for fifth in college basketball. But Montana State ranked 31st in field goal percentage, closing the 2021-2022 season with 47.30% overall (top 9%). These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

Grand Canyon has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A victory is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Grand Canyon University Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon University Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Antelopes are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Antelopes as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Grand Canyon won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.