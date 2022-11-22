The Grand Canyon Antelopes and Northern Iowa Panthers will both be hoping to bounce back from opening-round losses when they square off in the 2022 Hall of Fame Classic on Tuesday morning. Grand Canyon opened the event with a 55-43 loss to Wichita State, failing to cover the 1.5-point spread as an underdog. Northern Iowa was able to cash tickets for its backers as a 6.5-point underdog in a 75-69 final against San Francisco.

Tip-off is set for 11:30 a.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The Antelopes are favored by 3 points in the latest Grand Canyon vs. Northern Iowa odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 127. Before entering any Northern Iowa vs. Grand Canyon picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated more than $1,400 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Grand Canyon vs. Northern Iowa. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Northern Iowa vs. Grand Canyon:

Grand Canyon vs. Northern Iowa spread: Grand Canyon -3

Grand Canyon vs. Northern Iowa over/under: 127 points

Grand Canyon vs. Northern Iowa money line: Grand Canyon -150, Northern Iowa +130

Grand Canyon vs. Northern Iowa picks: See picks here

Why Northern Iowa can cover

Northern Iowa is getting used to playing as an underdog, as this will be its third straight game in this situation since blowing out non-Division I Wartburg to open the season. The Panthers had not played a game in 10 days heading into this event after its scheduled game at Virginia was postponed last week. They raced out to a 43-32 lead against the Dons on Monday before sputtering in the second half, but they still covered the 6.5-point spread.

Junior forward James Betz led Northern Iowa with 19 points on 8 of 12 shooting, while sophomore guard Bowen Born added 16 points, six rebounds and five assists. Born has been the team's best players so far this season, averaging 17.3 points and 3.0 assists per game. Grand Canyon has failed to cover the spread in three of its four games this season, so the Antelopes are not deserving of being favored on Tuesday morning.

Why Grand Canyon can cover

Grand Canyon was unable to get its offense going on Monday, but it was another strong showing defensively from the Antelopes. They held Wichita State to just 55 points on 38.3% shooting, including a 6 of 23 mark from beyond the arc. Grand Canyon has allowed fewer than 60 points in every game this season, making the Antelopes one of the top defensive teams in the country.

They are facing a Northern Illinois team that is coming off a brutal second half showing on Monday, which could carry over into this game against a tough defense. The Panthers blew a double-digit lead and have now lost back-to-back games, while Grand Canyon had won three of its first four games. Junior guard Jovan Blacksher Jr. leads a balanced lineup with 11.6 points per game, with five of his teammates averaging at least six points per game.

How to make Grand Canyon vs. Northern Iowa picks

The model has simulated Northern Iowa vs. Grand Canyon 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Grand Canyon vs. Northern Iowa? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the Northern Iowa vs. Grand Canyon spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up over $1,400 on its college basketball picks the last six years, and find out.