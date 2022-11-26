Who's Playing

Pepperdine @ Grand Canyon

Current Records: Pepperdine 4-2; Grand Canyon 4-2

What to Know

The Grand Canyon Antelopes will square off against the Pepperdine Waves at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Grand Canyon University Arena. Grand Canyon is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Antelopes can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. On Tuesday, they narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Northern Iowa Panthers 69-67. Grand Canyon got double-digit scores from five players: guard Chance McMillian (16), forward Gabe McGlothan (13), guard Josh Baker (13), forward Yvan Ouedraogo (11), and guard Jovan Blacksher Jr. (10).

As for Pepperdine, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They were completely outmatched by the UCLA Bruins on the road and fell 100-53. Guard Houston Mallette (13 points) and forward Jan Zidek (13 points) were the top scorers for Pepperdine.

Grand Canyon's victory lifted them to 4-2 while Pepperdine's defeat dropped them down to 4-2. In their win, Grand Canyon relied heavily on Chance McMillian, who had 16 points in addition to five boards. the Waves will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Grand Canyon University Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon University Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Grand Canyon won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.