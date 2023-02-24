Who's Playing
Seattle @ Grand Canyon
Current Records: Seattle 18-10; Grand Canyon 17-10
What to Know
The Grand Canyon Antelopes' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Seattle Redhawks at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 24 at Grand Canyon University Arena. The Antelopes will be strutting in after a win while Seattle will be stumbling in from a loss.
Grand Canyon was able to grind out a solid victory over the Abilene Christian Wildcats last Friday, winning 94-84.
Meanwhile, the Redhawks came up short against the Utah Valley Wolverines on Saturday, falling 67-58.
Grand Canyon is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 6-12 against the spread when favored.
Grand Canyon's win brought them up to 17-10 while Seattle's defeat pulled them down to 18-10. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Antelopes have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.10%, which places them 19th in college basketball. Less enviably, the Redhawks have only been able to knock down 40.50% percent of their shots, which is the sixth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against Seattle.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Grand Canyon University Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $27.88
Odds
The Antelopes are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Redhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Antelopes as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Grand Canyon have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Seattle.
- Feb 11, 2023 - Seattle 63 vs. Grand Canyon 58
- Feb 03, 2022 - Grand Canyon 78 vs. Seattle 66
- Mar 12, 2021 - Grand Canyon 81 vs. Seattle 47
- Feb 27, 2021 - Grand Canyon 81 vs. Seattle 71
- Feb 26, 2021 - Seattle 63 vs. Grand Canyon 57
- Feb 20, 2020 - Seattle 95 vs. Grand Canyon 89
- Jan 23, 2020 - Grand Canyon 80 vs. Seattle 77
- Mar 14, 2019 - Grand Canyon 84 vs. Seattle 75
- Mar 09, 2019 - Seattle 83 vs. Grand Canyon 76
- Jan 05, 2019 - Grand Canyon 71 vs. Seattle 57
- Feb 22, 2018 - Grand Canyon 76 vs. Seattle 64
- Jan 06, 2018 - Grand Canyon 73 vs. Seattle 57
- Feb 16, 2017 - Grand Canyon 61 vs. Seattle 58
- Jan 21, 2017 - Grand Canyon 61 vs. Seattle 59
- Feb 12, 2016 - Grand Canyon 71 vs. Seattle 60
- Jan 30, 2016 - Seattle 59 vs. Grand Canyon 57