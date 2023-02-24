Who's Playing

Seattle @ Grand Canyon

Current Records: Seattle 18-10; Grand Canyon 17-10

What to Know

The Grand Canyon Antelopes' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Seattle Redhawks at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 24 at Grand Canyon University Arena. The Antelopes will be strutting in after a win while Seattle will be stumbling in from a loss.

Grand Canyon was able to grind out a solid victory over the Abilene Christian Wildcats last Friday, winning 94-84.

Meanwhile, the Redhawks came up short against the Utah Valley Wolverines on Saturday, falling 67-58.

Grand Canyon is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 6-12 against the spread when favored.

Grand Canyon's win brought them up to 17-10 while Seattle's defeat pulled them down to 18-10. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Antelopes have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.10%, which places them 19th in college basketball. Less enviably, the Redhawks have only been able to knock down 40.50% percent of their shots, which is the sixth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against Seattle.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Grand Canyon University Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon University Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $27.88

Odds

The Antelopes are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Redhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Antelopes as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Grand Canyon have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Seattle.