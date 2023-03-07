Who's Playing

UT Arlington @ Grand Canyon

Regular Season Records: UT Arlington 11-20; Grand Canyon 20-11

What to Know

The Grand Canyon Antelopes and the UT Arlington Mavericks are set to clash at 5 p.m. ET March 7 at Orleans Arena in the first round of the Western Athletic Conference Tourney. Grand Canyon will be strutting in after a victory while the Mavericks will be stumbling in from a loss.

Grand Canyon beat the Utah Tech Trailblazers 71-61 this past Friday.

Meanwhile, UT Arlington suffered a grim 80-56 defeat to the Seattle Redhawks this past Friday.

A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Grand Canyon have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.20%, which places them 19th in college basketball. Less enviably, UT Arlington has only been able to knock down 41.10% percent of their shots, which is the 13th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Grand Canyon won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.