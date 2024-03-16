The No. 1 seed Grand Canyon Antelopes (28-4) will try to punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament when they face the No. 3 seed UT Arlington Mavericks (20-13) in the 2024 WAC Tournament title game on Saturday night. Grand Canyon went 27-4 during the regular season, closing the campaign with a three-game winning streak. UT Arlington won six consecutive games down the stretch before advancing to the title game with wins over No. 6 seed Stephen F. Austin and No. 2 seed Tarleton State. Grand Canyon took down No. 4 seed Seattle in the other semifinal on Friday night.

Tipoff is set for 11:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada. Grand Canyon is favored by 6 points in the latest Grand Canyon vs. UT Arlington odds, while the over/under is 145 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Grand Canyon vs. UT Arlington spread: Grand Canyon -6

Grand Canyon vs. UT Arlington over/under: 145 points

Grand Canyon vs. UT Arlington money line: Grand Canyon -259, UT Arlington +209

Why Grand Canyon can cover

Grand Canyon established itself as the best team in the conference at the beginning of the season, winning 17 of its first 18 games. The Antelopes closed the campaign on a three-game winning streak, and they swept their regular season with UT Arlington. They advanced to the championship game with an 80-72 win over Seattle on Friday, covering the spread as 5.5-point favorites.

Senior guard Tyon Grant-Foster had 28 points and six rebounds, shooting 9 of 18 from the floor and 7 of 12 from the charity stripe. Grant-Foster leads Grand Canyon with 19.7 points and 5.9 rebounds per game, while junior guard Ray Harrison (13.5) and senior forward Gabe McGlothan (13.1) are both scoring in double figures as well. The Antelopes have covered the spread in six consecutive games in March.

Why UT Arlington can cover

UT Arlington was the hottest team in the conference at the end of the regular season, rattling off six consecutive wins to move into third place in the standings. The Mavericks opened the conference tournament with a bang, crushing Stephen F. Austin in a 109-78 final as 3.5-point favorites. Junior guard Phillip Russell poured in 30 points on 9 of 12 shooting, while senior guard DaJuan Gordon had 17 points.

They played a much closer semifinal game, getting past No. 2 seed Tarleton State as 2-point favorites. Junior forward Shemar Wilson scored 29 points on 12 of 16 shooting, while Russell and Gordon each posted double-doubles. UT Arlington has covered the spread in five straight games and is playing with confidence entering this matchup. See which team to pick here.

