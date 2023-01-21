Who's Playing
Utah Valley @ Grand Canyon
Current Records: Utah Valley 15-5; Grand Canyon 13-6
What to Know
The Utah Valley Wolverines haven't won a matchup against the Grand Canyon Antelopes since March 5 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Utah Valley and Grand Canyon will face off in a WAC battle at 8 p.m. ET at Grand Canyon University Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
The Abilene Christian Wildcats typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday the Wolverines proved too difficult a challenge. Utah Valley put the hurt on Abilene Christian with a sharp 84-54 win.
Meanwhile, the Utah Tech Trailblazers typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Grand Canyon proved too difficult a challenge. The Antelopes skirted past the Trailblazers 89-85. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Utah Tech made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted.
The Wolverines are now 15-5 while Grand Canyon sits at 13-6. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Utah Valley have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.80%, which places them 18th in college basketball. As for the Antelopes, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39%, which places them 18th in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Grand Canyon University Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Grand Canyon have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Utah Valley.
