Who's Playing
UTRGV @ Grand Canyon
Current Records: UTRGV 12-14; Grand Canyon 16-9
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the UTRGV Vaqueros will be on the road. The Vaqueros and the Grand Canyon Antelopes will face off in a WAC battle at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Grand Canyon University Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
UTRGV came up short against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks this past Saturday, falling 82-72.
Meanwhile, Grand Canyon was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 63-58 to the Seattle Redhawks.
UTRGV ended up a good deal behind Grand Canyon when they played when the two teams previously met in January of last year, losing 84-70. Can UTRGV avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Grand Canyon University Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Grand Canyon have won eight out of their last 11 games against UTRGV.
- Jan 06, 2022 - Grand Canyon 84 vs. UTRGV 70
- Feb 29, 2020 - UTRGV 88 vs. Grand Canyon 80
- Jan 30, 2020 - Grand Canyon 87 vs. UTRGV 79
- Feb 07, 2019 - UTRGV 72 vs. Grand Canyon 69
- Jan 12, 2019 - Grand Canyon 69 vs. UTRGV 65
- Feb 08, 2018 - UTRGV 83 vs. Grand Canyon 81
- Jan 13, 2018 - Grand Canyon 84 vs. UTRGV 71
- Feb 09, 2017 - Grand Canyon 76 vs. UTRGV 57
- Jan 14, 2017 - Grand Canyon 79 vs. UTRGV 66
- Feb 06, 2016 - Grand Canyon 64 vs. UTRGV 58
- Jan 07, 2016 - Grand Canyon 83 vs. UTRGV 63