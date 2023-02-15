Who's Playing

UTRGV @ Grand Canyon

Current Records: UTRGV 12-14; Grand Canyon 16-9

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the UTRGV Vaqueros will be on the road. The Vaqueros and the Grand Canyon Antelopes will face off in a WAC battle at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Grand Canyon University Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

UTRGV came up short against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks this past Saturday, falling 82-72.

Meanwhile, Grand Canyon was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 63-58 to the Seattle Redhawks.

UTRGV ended up a good deal behind Grand Canyon when they played when the two teams previously met in January of last year, losing 84-70. Can UTRGV avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Grand Canyon University Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon University Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Grand Canyon have won eight out of their last 11 games against UTRGV.