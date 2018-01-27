Grayson Allen's face and a Virginia player's elbow collided: Who was at fault?

Second-ranked Virginia took down No. 4 Duke 65-63 on the Blue Devils' home court Saturday to capture a commanding three-game lead in the ACC, and Grayson Allen was at the center of one of the more controversial plays of the game.

After the Cavaliers extended its lead in the final seconds, Duke expanded its defense to a fullcourt press when Allen, who came roaring up to force a trap in the corner, found the elbow of Kyle Guy and fell to the floor writhing in pain.

POINT: It’s wrong to hate an unpaid, college amateur.



COUNTERPOINT: Grayson Allen exists. pic.twitter.com/DptHbVhLNZ — SportsPickle (@sportspickle) January 27, 2018

The officials did not review the play to determine whether it was a flagrant foul on Guy after he clipped Allen, nor did they flinch by calling the foul on Allen. So who is at fault here?

Guy smacked Allen with an inadvertent elbow in a trap situation by entering Guy's space, so even though Allen's chin found the wrong end of a massive blow, Guy actually wasn't at fault. Allen was out of control and deserving of the foul by entering his space and subsequently knocking Guy to the ground, while Guy appropriately stood his ground and pivoted using his space.

As for the last sequence of that video, the lesson is simple: popping Allen in the mouth will not make him a happy camper.