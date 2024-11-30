Halftime Report

Who's Playing

Campbell Fighting Camels @ Green Bay Phoenix

Current Records: Campbell 3-4, Green Bay 2-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

After two games on the road, Green Bay is heading back home. They will welcome the Campbell Fighting Camels at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Resch Center. The Phoenix are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.6 points per game this season.

Green Bay is headed into the matchup having just suffered their biggest loss since December 16, 2023 on Monday. They were dealt a punishing 102-69 defeat at the hands of Ohio State. The Phoenix were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Anthony Roy put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 8 for 12 from beyond the arc en route to 30 points.

Green Bay struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Ohio State pulled down 11.

Meanwhile, Campbell couldn't handle Evansville on Sunday and fell 66-53. The match marked the Fighting Camels' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

The losing side was boosted by Jasin Sinani, who earned 22 points along with five rebounds. His performance made up for a slower contest against Ohio State last Friday.

Green Bay dropped their record down to 2-5 with the loss, which was their third straight on the road. As for Campbell, they now have a losing record at 3-4.

Going forward, Green Bay is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points.

Odds

Green Bay is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Campbell, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Phoenix as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

