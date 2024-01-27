Who's Playing

Detroit Titans @ Green Bay Phoenix

Current Records: Detroit 0-21, Green Bay 13-9

What to Know

What to Know

Detroit and Green Bay are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Horizon League battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Resch Center. Detroit is still on the hunt for that elusive first 'W'.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 19.3% worse than the opposition, a fact Detroit found out the hard way on Thursday. They received a tough blow as they fell 87-71 to the Panthers. The over/under was set at 158 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix beat the Golden Grizzlies 69-59 on Thursday. The victory was just what Green Bay needed coming off of a 74-52 defeat in their prior matchup.

The Titans bumped their record down to 0-21 with that defeat, which was their 15th straight on the road dating back to last season. As for the Phoenix, they have been performing well recently as they've won eight of their last ten matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 13-9 record this season.

Detroit is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their eighth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-5 against the spread).

Detroit lost to Green Bay on the road by a decisive 69-51 margin in their previous matchup on January 4th. Can Detroit avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Green Bay is a big 11.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Phoenix slightly, as the game opened with the Phoenix as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138 points.

Series History

Green Bay and Detroit both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.