Who's Playing
Detroit Titans @ Green Bay Phoenix
Current Records: Detroit 0-21, Green Bay 13-9
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Detroit and Green Bay are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Horizon League battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Resch Center. Detroit is still on the hunt for that elusive first 'W'.
It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 19.3% worse than the opposition, a fact Detroit found out the hard way on Thursday. They received a tough blow as they fell 87-71 to the Panthers. The over/under was set at 158 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.
Meanwhile, the Phoenix beat the Golden Grizzlies 69-59 on Thursday. The victory was just what Green Bay needed coming off of a 74-52 defeat in their prior matchup.
The Titans bumped their record down to 0-21 with that defeat, which was their 15th straight on the road dating back to last season. As for the Phoenix, they have been performing well recently as they've won eight of their last ten matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 13-9 record this season.
Detroit ended up a good deal behind Green Bay when the teams last played on January 4th, losing 69-51. Can Detroit avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Green Bay and Detroit both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Jan 04, 2024 - Green Bay 69 vs. Detroit 51
- Feb 11, 2023 - Detroit 76 vs. Green Bay 71
- Dec 29, 2022 - Detroit 76 vs. Green Bay 59
- Mar 01, 2022 - Detroit 79 vs. Green Bay 62
- Jan 20, 2022 - Green Bay 70 vs. Detroit 63
- Jan 16, 2021 - Detroit 68 vs. Green Bay 65
- Jan 15, 2021 - Detroit 86 vs. Green Bay 61
- Feb 21, 2020 - Green Bay 84 vs. Detroit 67
- Jan 18, 2020 - Green Bay 83 vs. Detroit 80
- Feb 16, 2019 - Green Bay 82 vs. Detroit 73