Who's Playing

IUI Jaguars @ Green Bay Phoenix

Current Records: IUI 6-14, Green Bay 2-18

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the IUI Jaguars and the Green Bay Phoenix are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Resch Center. The Jaguars are no doubt hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses.

On Sunday, IUI couldn't handle Clev. State and fell 73-62.

Meanwhile, Green Bay's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their 15th straight loss. They fell to Youngstown State 73-69. The over/under was set at 142.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Green Bay struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Youngstown State pulled down 13.

IUI's defeat dropped their record down to 6-14. As for Green Bay, their loss dropped their record down to 2-18.

IUI beat Green Bay 84-75 when the teams last played back in December of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for IUI since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Green Bay has won 7 out of their last 10 games against IUI.