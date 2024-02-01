Halftime Report
Only one more half stands between Green Bay and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but Green Bay is up 36-34 over the Jaguars.
If Green Bay keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 15-9 in no time. On the other hand, IUPUI will have to make due with a 6-18 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
IUPUI Jaguars @ Green Bay Phoenix
Current Records: IUPUI 6-17, Green Bay 14-9
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin
What to Know
We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the Green Bay Phoenix and the IUPUI Jaguars are set to tip at 12:00 p.m. ET on February 1st at Resch Center. Green Bay will be looking to keep their six-game home win streak alive.
Last Saturday, the Phoenix were able to grind out a solid victory over the Titans, taking the game 78-64.
Meanwhile, IUPUI's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight defeat. They fell 83-76 to the Raiders. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for IUPUI in their matchups with the Raiders: they've now lost 11 in a row.
IUPUI struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They are 2-6 when they just don't pass the ball.
The Phoenix have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 14-9 record this season. As for the Jaguars, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost eight of their last nine matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-17 record this season.
Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's game: Green Bay have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.1 threes per game. It's a different story for IUPUI, though, as they've been averaging only 3.7 threes per game. Given Green Bay's sizable advantage in that area, the Jaguars will need to find a way to close that gap.
While only Green Bay took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, Green Bay is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12.5 points. This contest will be IUPUI's 11th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 5-5 against the spread).
Odds
Green Bay is a big 12.5-point favorite against IUPUI, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Bettors have moved against the Phoenix slightly, as the game opened with the Phoenix as a 14-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 134.5 points.
Series History
Green Bay has won 6 out of their last 10 games against IUPUI.
- Jan 10, 2024 - Green Bay 68 vs. IUPUI 58
- Feb 04, 2023 - IUPUI 68 vs. Green Bay 53
- Dec 05, 2022 - Green Bay 68 vs. IUPUI 61
- Feb 26, 2022 - Green Bay 67 vs. IUPUI 41
- Jan 13, 2022 - Green Bay 69 vs. IUPUI 54
- Feb 06, 2021 - Green Bay 79 vs. IUPUI 72
- Feb 05, 2021 - IUPUI 80 vs. Green Bay 71
- Feb 06, 2020 - Green Bay 91 vs. IUPUI 85
- Jan 05, 2020 - IUPUI 93 vs. Green Bay 78
- Feb 24, 2019 - IUPUI 79 vs. Green Bay 68