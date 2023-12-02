Who's Playing

Milwaukee Panthers @ Green Bay Phoenix

Current Records: Milwaukee 3-4, Green Bay 3-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

What to Know

Green Bay will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Green Bay Phoenix and the Milwaukee Panthers will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Resch Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Wednesday, the Phoenix were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 75-71 to the Mastodons. Green Bay has struggled against PFW recently, as their match on Wednesday was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Milwaukee last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 90-84 to the Golden Eagles. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

The Phoenix now have a losing record at 3-4. As for the Panthers, they now also have a losing record at 3-4.

Not only did the pair lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking forward, Milwaukee is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 2.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Green Bay have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Milwaukee struggles in that department as they've been even better at 38.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Milwaukee is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Green Bay, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Green Bay.