Milwaukee and Green Bay have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 46-38, Milwaukee has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

If Milwaukee keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-4 in no time. On the other hand, Green Bay will have to make due with a 2-9 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Milwaukee Panthers @ Green Bay Phoenix

Current Records: Milwaukee 6-4, Green Bay 2-8

When: Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Green Bay will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Milwaukee Panthers will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Resch Center. The Phoenix are limping into the matchup on a five-game losing streak.

Green Bay was supposed to head into this contest following a close victory against Clev. State, but that's certainly not how things went down on Saturday. Green Bay suffered a painful 83-61 loss at the hands of Clev. State. The game marked the Phoenix's lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee earned a 79-67 win over Clev. State on Thursday.

Milwaukee smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in 12 consecutive matchups dating back to last season.

Green Bay's defeat dropped their record down to 2-8. As for Milwaukee, they pushed their record up to 6-4 with the victory, which was their eighth straight at home dating back to last season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's contest: Green Bay has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.8 threes per game. It's a different story for Milwaukee, though, as they've been averaging only 5.6. Given Green Bay's sizable advantage in that area, Milwaukee will need to find a way to close that gap.

Green Bay came up short against Milwaukee when the teams last played back in March, falling 95-84. Can Green Bay avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Milwaukee is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Green Bay, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 158.5 points.

Milwaukee has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Green Bay.