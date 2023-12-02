Who's Playing

Milwaukee Panthers @ Green Bay Phoenix

Current Records: Milwaukee 3-4, Green Bay 3-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the Milwaukee Panthers and the Green Bay Phoenix are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 2nd at Resch Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored Milwaukee last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 90-84 to the Golden Eagles. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 75-71 to the Mastodons. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Green Bay in their matchups with PFW: they've now lost six in a row.

The Panthers now have a losing record at 3-4. As for the Phoenix, they now also have a losing record at 3-4.

Saturday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Milwaukee have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Green Bay struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Milwaukee and Green Bay were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in February, but Milwaukee came up empty-handed after a 80-79 loss. Can Milwaukee avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Green Bay.