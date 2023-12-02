Who's Playing
Milwaukee Panthers @ Green Bay Phoenix
Current Records: Milwaukee 3-4, Green Bay 3-4
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)
What to Know
We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the Milwaukee Panthers and the Green Bay Phoenix are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 2nd at Resch Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.
The point spread may have favored Milwaukee last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 90-84 to the Golden Eagles. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.
Meanwhile, the Phoenix were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 75-71 to the Mastodons. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Green Bay in their matchups with PFW: they've now lost six in a row.
The Panthers now have a losing record at 3-4. As for the Phoenix, they now also have a losing record at 3-4.
Saturday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Milwaukee have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Green Bay struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.
Milwaukee and Green Bay were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in February, but Milwaukee came up empty-handed after a 80-79 loss. Can Milwaukee avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Milwaukee has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Green Bay.
- Feb 06, 2023 - Green Bay 80 vs. Milwaukee 79
- Dec 01, 2022 - Milwaukee 81 vs. Green Bay 67
- Feb 13, 2022 - Milwaukee 54 vs. Green Bay 44
- Jan 05, 2022 - Milwaukee 63 vs. Green Bay 49
- Dec 20, 2020 - Milwaukee 74 vs. Green Bay 62
- Dec 19, 2020 - Milwaukee 68 vs. Green Bay 65
- Feb 15, 2020 - Green Bay 94 vs. Milwaukee 90
- Jan 11, 2020 - Milwaukee 87 vs. Green Bay 80
- Feb 01, 2019 - Green Bay 90 vs. Milwaukee 74
- Dec 29, 2018 - Green Bay 92 vs. Milwaukee 82