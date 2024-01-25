Who's Playing

Oakland Golden Grizzlies @ Green Bay Phoenix

Current Records: Oakland 12-8, Green Bay 12-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Oakland and Green Bay are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Resch Center. Oakland will be looking to extend their current six-game winning streak.

Last Wednesday, it was close, but the Golden Grizzlies sidestepped the Penguins for a 70-67 win.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 88 points the game before, Green Bay faltered in their game on Saturday. Their painful 74-52 defeat to the Norse might stick with them for a while. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Green Bay in their matchups with N. Kentucky: they've now lost six in a row.

The Golden Grizzlies pushed their record up to 12-8 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.8 points per game. As for the Phoenix, their loss dropped their record down to 12-9.

Looking ahead, Oakland is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-3 against the spread).

Oakland was able to grind out a solid win over Green Bay when the teams last played on January 6th, winning 79-73. The rematch might be a little tougher for Oakland since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Oakland is a slight 2-point favorite against Green Bay, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Grizzlies as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141 points.

Series History

Green Bay and Oakland both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.