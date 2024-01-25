Who's Playing
Oakland Golden Grizzlies @ Green Bay Phoenix
Current Records: Oakland 12-8, Green Bay 12-9
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $49.00
What to Know
Oakland and Green Bay are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Resch Center. Oakland will be looking to extend their current six-game winning streak.
Last Wednesday, it was close, but the Golden Grizzlies sidestepped the Penguins for a 70-67 win.
Meanwhile, after soaring to 88 points the game before, Green Bay faltered in their game on Saturday. Their painful 74-52 defeat to the Norse might stick with them for a while. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Green Bay in their matchups with N. Kentucky: they've now lost six in a row.
The Golden Grizzlies pushed their record up to 12-8 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.8 points per game. As for the Phoenix, their loss dropped their record down to 12-9.
Looking ahead, Oakland is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-3 against the spread).
Oakland was able to grind out a solid win over Green Bay when the teams last played on January 6th, winning 79-73. The rematch might be a little tougher for Oakland since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Oakland is a slight 2-point favorite against Green Bay, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Grizzlies as a 2.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 141 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Green Bay and Oakland both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Jan 06, 2024 - Oakland 79 vs. Green Bay 73
- Feb 09, 2023 - Oakland 59 vs. Green Bay 47
- Dec 31, 2022 - Oakland 81 vs. Green Bay 65
- Jan 22, 2022 - Oakland 68 vs. Green Bay 61
- Jan 09, 2021 - Green Bay 87 vs. Oakland 78
- Jan 08, 2021 - Green Bay 84 vs. Oakland 81
- Mar 05, 2020 - Green Bay 78 vs. Oakland 63
- Feb 23, 2020 - Oakland 92 vs. Green Bay 88
- Jan 16, 2020 - Green Bay 73 vs. Oakland 69
- Feb 14, 2019 - Green Bay 66 vs. Oakland 54