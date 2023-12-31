Who's Playing

Robert Morris Colonials @ Green Bay Phoenix

Current Records: Robert Morris 4-10, Green Bay 7-7

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the Robert Morris Colonials and the Green Bay Phoenix are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on December 31st at Resch Center. Robert Morris is expected to lose this one by 3.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Last Friday, it was a hard-fought match, but the Colonials had to settle for a 78-75 defeat against the Panthers. Robert Morris has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, Green Bay scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Friday. They walked away with an 88-77 victory over the Raiders. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Green Bay.

The Colonials' loss dropped their record down to 4-10. As for the Phoenix, the win got them back to even at 7-7.

While only Green Bay took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As for their game on Sunday, Green Bay is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: Robert Morris is a solid 6-3 against the spread when playing as the underdog.

Robert Morris strolled past Green Bay in their previous meeting back in February by a score of 71-56. The rematch might be a little tougher for Robert Morris since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Green Bay is a 3.5-point favorite against Robert Morris, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 136 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Robert Morris has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Green Bay.