Who's Playing

Robert Morris Colonials @ Green Bay Phoenix

Current Records: Robert Morris 4-10, Green Bay 7-7

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the Green Bay Phoenix and the Robert Morris Colonials are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on December 31st at Resch Center. Green Bay will be strutting in after a win while Robert Morris will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Green Bay scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Friday. They walked away with an 88-77 win over the Raiders. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Green Bay.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but the Colonials had to settle for a 78-75 loss against the Panthers on Friday. Robert Morris has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The win got the Phoenix back to even at 7-7. As for the Colonials, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-10.

Green Bay ended up a good deal behind Robert Morris in their previous meeting back in February, losing 71-56. Will Green Bay have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Robert Morris has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Green Bay.