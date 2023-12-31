Who's Playing

Robert Morris Colonials @ Green Bay Phoenix

Current Records: Robert Morris 4-10, Green Bay 7-7

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the Green Bay Phoenix and the Robert Morris Colonials are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on December 31st at Resch Center. Green Bay will be strutting in after a win while Robert Morris will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Green Bay scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Friday. They walked away with an 88-77 win over the Raiders. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Green Bay.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but the Colonials had to settle for a 78-75 loss against the Panthers on Friday. Robert Morris has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The win got the Phoenix back to even at 7-7. As for the Colonials, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-10.

Green Bay ended up a good deal behind Robert Morris in their previous meeting back in February, losing 71-56. Will Green Bay have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Robert Morris has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Green Bay.

  • Feb 16, 2023 - Robert Morris 71 vs. Green Bay 56
  • Jan 21, 2023 - Robert Morris 72 vs. Green Bay 38
  • Jan 29, 2022 - Robert Morris 62 vs. Green Bay 60
  • Dec 02, 2021 - Green Bay 70 vs. Robert Morris 58