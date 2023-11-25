Who's Playing

St. Thomas Tommies @ Green Bay Phoenix

Current Records: St. Thomas 3-3, Green Bay 2-3

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Ticket Cost: $49.00

What to Know

Green Bay will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the St. Thomas Tommies at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Green Bay might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 13 turnovers on Tuesday.

The point spread may have favored Green Bay last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They took a 74-68 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Highlanders.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 24.7% better than the opposition, a fact St. Thomas proved on Sunday. They walked away with a 76-70 victory over the Vikings.

The Phoenix now have a losing record at 2-3. As for the Tommies, the win got them back to even at 3-3.

While only St. Thomas took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, St. Thomas is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Green Bay have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36 rebounds per game. However, it's not like St. Thomas struggles in that department as they've been averaging 32.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

St. Thomas is a 4-point favorite against Green Bay, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tommies as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 126.5 points.

Series History

St. Thomas won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.