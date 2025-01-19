Who's Playing

Youngstown State Penguins @ Green Bay Phoenix

Current Records: Youngstown State 11-8, Green Bay 2-17

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 19, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 19, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the Youngstown State Penguins and the Green Bay Phoenix are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Resch Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Friday, things could have been worse for Youngstown State, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 79-64 loss to Milwaukee. The Penguins have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Youngstown State struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in November of 2024.

Meanwhile, Green Bay's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their 14th straight loss. They wound up on the wrong side of a painful 89-67 walloping at the hands of Robert Morris.

Youngstown State's defeat dropped their record down to 11-8. As for Green Bay, their loss dropped their record down to 2-17.

Sunday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Youngstown State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Green Bay, though, as they've been averaging only 28.7. Given Youngstown State's sizable advantage in that area, Green Bay will need to find a way to close that gap.

Youngstown State was able to grind out a solid win over Green Bay in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, winning 71-59. Does Youngstown State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Green Bay turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Youngstown State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Green Bay.