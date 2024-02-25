Who's Playing

Youngstown State Penguins @ Green Bay Phoenix

Current Records: Youngstown State 20-9, Green Bay 17-11

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the Youngstown State Penguins and the Green Bay Phoenix are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on February 25th at Kress Center. Youngstown State will be strutting in after a win while the Phoenix will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Youngstown State ultimately got the result they hoped for on Friday. They snuck past the Panthers with a 84-80 victory. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 162.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

The experts predicted a close game on Friday and a win for Green Bay, but boy were they wrong. They took a serious blow against the Mastodons, falling 85-59. Green Bay has struggled against the Mastodons recently, as their matchup on Friday was their seventh consecutive lost matchup.

The Penguins' win bumped their record up to 20-9. As for the Phoenix, their defeat dropped their record down to 17-11.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's contest: Youngstown State have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.9 threes per game. However, it's not like Green Bay struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.1 threes per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Youngstown State and the Phoenix were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup two weeks ago, but the Penguins came up empty-handed after a 84-83 loss. Can Youngstown State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Youngstown State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Green Bay.