Who's Playing
Youngstown State Penguins @ Green Bay Phoenix
Current Records: Youngstown State 20-9, Green Bay 17-11
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Kress Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the Youngstown State Penguins and the Green Bay Phoenix are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on February 25th at Kress Center. Youngstown State will be strutting in after a win while the Phoenix will be stumbling in from a defeat.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Youngstown State ultimately got the result they hoped for on Friday. They snuck past the Panthers with a 84-80 victory. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 162.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.
The experts predicted a close game on Friday and a win for Green Bay, but boy were they wrong. They took a serious blow against the Mastodons, falling 85-59. Green Bay has struggled against the Mastodons recently, as their matchup on Friday was their seventh consecutive lost matchup.
The Penguins' win bumped their record up to 20-9. As for the Phoenix, their defeat dropped their record down to 17-11.
Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's contest: Youngstown State have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.9 threes per game. However, it's not like Green Bay struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.1 threes per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Youngstown State and the Phoenix were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup two weeks ago, but the Penguins came up empty-handed after a 84-83 loss. Can Youngstown State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Youngstown State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Green Bay.
- Feb 10, 2024 - Green Bay 84 vs. Youngstown State 83
- Feb 18, 2023 - Youngstown State 95 vs. Green Bay 65
- Jan 19, 2023 - Youngstown State 86 vs. Green Bay 70
- Jan 27, 2022 - Youngstown State 63 vs. Green Bay 50
- Dec 04, 2021 - Youngstown State 82 vs. Green Bay 58
- Jan 02, 2021 - Green Bay 79 vs. Youngstown State 69
- Jan 01, 2021 - Youngstown State 84 vs. Green Bay 77
- Feb 27, 2020 - Green Bay 102 vs. Youngstown State 92
- Jan 25, 2020 - Youngstown State 98 vs. Green Bay 94
- Feb 09, 2019 - Youngstown State 96 vs. Green Bay 77