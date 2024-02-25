Who's Playing

Youngstown State Penguins @ Green Bay Phoenix

Current Records: Youngstown State 20-9, Green Bay 17-11

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the Youngstown State Penguins and the Green Bay Phoenix are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on February 25th at Kress Center. Green Bay does have the home-court advantage, but Youngstown State is expected to win by five points.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Youngstown State ultimately got the result they hoped for on Friday. They managed a 84-80 victory over the Panthers. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 162.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Green Bay last Friday, but the final result did not. They were completely outmatched by the Mastodons at home and fell 85-59. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Green Bay in their matchups with the Mastodons: they've now lost seven in a row.

The Penguins' win bumped their record up to 20-9. As for the Phoenix, their defeat dropped their record down to 17-11.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's matchup: Youngstown State have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.9 threes per game. However, it's not like Green Bay struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.1 threes per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Youngstown State and the Phoenix were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup on February 10th, but the Penguins came up empty-handed after a 84-83 defeat. Can Youngstown State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Youngstown State is a 5-point favorite against Green Bay, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

Youngstown State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Green Bay.