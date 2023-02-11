Who's Playing

Detroit @ Green Bay

Current Records: Detroit 10-16; Green Bay 3-23

What to Know

A Horizon League battle is on tap between the Green Bay Phoenix and the Detroit Titans at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Kress Events Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The contest between Green Bay and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with the Phoenix falling 59-47 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, Detroit was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 94-89 to the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers.

Green Bay is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. At 2-7 against the spread at home, they are no cash cow. That said, Detroit isn't so hot on the road, where they are 5-11.

The losses put Green Bay at 3-23 and the Titans at 10-16. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Phoenix are stumbling into the game with the 362nd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 58.6 on average. Detroit has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 11th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kress Events Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Kress Events Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Titans are a big 12-point favorite against the Phoenix, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Titans as a 13-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Green Bay have won ten out of their last 16 games against Detroit.