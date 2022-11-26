Who's Playing

Illinois-Chicago @ Green Bay

Current Records: Illinois-Chicago 4-2; Green Bay 0-5

What to Know

The Illinois-Chicago Flames won both of their matches against the Green Bay Phoenix last season (80-63 and 81-77) and are aiming for the same result Saturday. Illinois-Chicago will head out on the road to face off against Green Bay at 7 p.m. ET at Kress Events Center. The Flames will be strutting in after a win while Green Bay will be stumbling in from a loss.

Illinois-Chicago has more to be thankful for after their matchup against the Holy Cross Crusaders on Tuesday. Illinois-Chicago blew past Holy Cross 89-66. Five players on Illinois-Chicago scored in the double digits: guard Toby Okani (20), forward Filip Skobalj (17), guard Tre Anderson (17), center Cameron Fens (14), and guard Jace Carter (12).

Meanwhile, Green Bay has to be hurting after a devastating 79-56 defeat at the hands of the Utah Valley Wolverines on Sunday. Green Bay was surely aware of their 12-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Illinois-Chicago is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Green Bay's loss took them down to 0-5 while Illinois-Chicago's victory pulled them up to 4-2. On Tuesday the Flames relied heavily on Toby Okani, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 13 rebounds along with five dimes. It will be up to Green Bay's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kress Events Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Kress Events Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Flames are a 5-point favorite against the Phoenix, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Green Bay have won nine out of their last 16 games against Illinois-Chicago.