Green Bay vs. IUPUI odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 6 predictions from proven model

The IUPUI Jaguars (6-18, 2-9) will host the Green Bay Phoenix (11-13, 6-5) in a Horizon League matchup at 11 a.m. ET in the first game on the Thursday college basketball schedule. Green Bay is 10-11-1 against the spread, while IUPUI is 7-15 ATS. The Phoenix are 4.5-point road favorites, while the over-under for total points is set at 164.5, both unchanged from the opening line, in the latest IUPUI vs. Green Bay odds.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 14 of the 2019-20 season on a 33-15 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen huge returns.

Here are several college basketball odds for IUPUI vs. Green Bay:

Green Bay vs. IUPUI spread: Phoenix -4.5

Green Bay vs. IUPUI over-under: 164.5 points

Green Bay vs. IUPUI money line: Green Bay -215, IUPUI +175

What you need to know about Green Bay

Green Bay, tied for third in the Horizon League, is coming off an impressive 92-89 win over league-leading Wright State on Saturday. The Phoenix get a lot of production from JayQuan McCloud, who averages 16 points per game, which is tied with Amari Davis for the team scoring lead. McCloud leads the squad in rebounding (5.2 rpg) and assists (4.8 apg).

Green Bay is one of the nation's highest-scoring teams with 81.5 points per contest. It, however, gives up 80.7 points per game, which ranks 345th nationally. Green Bay has been strong on the road, going 8-4 against the spread.

What you need to know about IUPUI

IUPUI, meanwhile, has lost two straight and six of its last seven. The Jaguars have struggled on both ends of the floor, giving up 78.1 point per game and only scoring 69.4. Both those numbers rank well outside the top 250 nationally.

But despite their struggles, the Jaguars had perhaps their best performance of the season when they dominated Green Bay 93-78 on the road on Jan. 5. Four out of IUPUI's five starters scored at least 13 points in that game, while Jaylen Minnett scored 31 points and Marcus Burk added 27.

Green Bay vs. IUPUI picks

The model has simulated IUPUI vs. Green Bay 10,000 times. The model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations.

So who wins Green Bay vs. IUPUI? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.