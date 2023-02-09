Who's Playing
Oakland @ Green Bay
Current Records: Oakland 10-15; Green Bay 3-22
What to Know
After four games on the road, the Green Bay Phoenix are heading back home. The Phoenix and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies will face off in a Horizon League battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Kress Events Center. These two teams are tiptoeing into their game after sneaking past their previous opponents.
Green Bay escaped with a win on Monday against the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers by the margin of a single free throw, 80-79. It took 15 tries, but Green Bay can finally say that they have a victory on the road.
Speaking of close games: on Saturday Oakland sidestepped the Cleveland State Vikings for a 92-89 win.
Green Bay is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 6-18 ATS when expected to lose.
Green Bay is now 3-22 while the Golden Grizzlies sit at 10-15. The Phoenix are 0-2 after wins this year, Oakland 5-4.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Kress Events Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Golden Grizzlies are a big 11-point favorite against the Phoenix, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Grizzlies as a 10-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Green Bay have won eight out of their last 15 games against Oakland.
- Dec 31, 2022 - Oakland 81 vs. Green Bay 65
- Jan 22, 2022 - Oakland 68 vs. Green Bay 61
- Jan 09, 2021 - Green Bay 87 vs. Oakland 78
- Jan 08, 2021 - Green Bay 84 vs. Oakland 81
- Mar 05, 2020 - Green Bay 78 vs. Oakland 63
- Feb 23, 2020 - Oakland 92 vs. Green Bay 88
- Jan 16, 2020 - Green Bay 73 vs. Oakland 69
- Feb 14, 2019 - Green Bay 66 vs. Oakland 54
- Jan 12, 2019 - Oakland 90 vs. Green Bay 78
- Feb 22, 2018 - Green Bay 96 vs. Oakland 90
- Dec 30, 2017 - Green Bay 80 vs. Oakland 79
- Feb 24, 2017 - Oakland 85 vs. Green Bay 72
- Jan 27, 2017 - Green Bay 80 vs. Oakland 72
- Feb 13, 2016 - Oakland 111 vs. Green Bay 93
- Jan 23, 2016 - Oakland 111 vs. Green Bay 95