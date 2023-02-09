Who's Playing

Oakland @ Green Bay

Current Records: Oakland 10-15; Green Bay 3-22

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Green Bay Phoenix are heading back home. The Phoenix and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies will face off in a Horizon League battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Kress Events Center. These two teams are tiptoeing into their game after sneaking past their previous opponents.

Green Bay escaped with a win on Monday against the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers by the margin of a single free throw, 80-79. It took 15 tries, but Green Bay can finally say that they have a victory on the road.

Speaking of close games: on Saturday Oakland sidestepped the Cleveland State Vikings for a 92-89 win.

Green Bay is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 6-18 ATS when expected to lose.

Green Bay is now 3-22 while the Golden Grizzlies sit at 10-15. The Phoenix are 0-2 after wins this year, Oakland 5-4.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Kress Events Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Kress Events Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Grizzlies are a big 11-point favorite against the Phoenix, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Grizzlies as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Green Bay have won eight out of their last 15 games against Oakland.