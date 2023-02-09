Who's Playing

Oakland @ Green Bay

Current Records: Oakland 10-15; Green Bay 3-22

What to Know

The Green Bay Phoenix will be returning home after a four-game road trip. The Phoenix and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies will face off in a Horizon League battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Kress Events Center. Both teams are tiptoeing into their game after sneaking past their previous opponents.

Green Bay escaped with a win on Monday against the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers by the margin of a single free throw, 80-79. It took 15 tries, but Green Bay can finally say that they have a win on the road.

Speaking of close games: Oakland came out on top in a nail-biter against the Cleveland State Vikings this past Saturday, sneaking past 92-89.

Green Bay is now 3-22 while Oakland sits at 10-15. The Phoenix are 0-2 after wins this year, the Golden Grizzlies 5-4.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Kress Events Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Kress Events Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Green Bay have won eight out of their last 15 games against Oakland.