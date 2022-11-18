The 2022 Jamaica Classic begins on Friday at Montego Bay Convention Centre. The tournament's slate features four first-round games, with the opener pitting the Green Bay Phoenix against the Queens Royals. Green Bay is 0-3 this season, including an 11-point loss to Wisconsin on Tuesday. Queens is 2-1 to begin the campaign after a 12-point road loss to La Salle in its last contest.

Green Bay vs. Queens spread: Queens -7.5

Green Bay vs. Queens over/under: 137.5 points

Green Bay: The Phoenix are 14-17-1 against the spread in the last 32 games

Queens: The Royals are 1-1 against the spread this season

Why Green Bay can cover

Green Bay creates havoc on the defensive end of the floor. The Phoenix have a 20.6% turnover creation rate that is strongly above the national average, and Green Bay has a 10.1% steal rate. Green Bay is also adept at keeping opponents off the free throw line, and Queens has one of the worst ball security marks in the country. Queens is turning the ball over on 28.6% of offensive possessions, and the Royals have a sky-high 16.1% live-ball turnover rate.

Queens is also outside the top 250 of the country in free throw creation rate on offense, and Green Bay also has potential edges on the other side of the floor. Green Bay has an 8.5% live-ball turnover rate on offense, helping to keep the opposition out of transition. Queens struggles to create turnovers, ranking outside the top 300 in turnover rate, and the Royals have a meager 69.0% defensive rebound rate to begin the season.

Why Queens can cover

Queens is the superior offensive team on paper in this matchup, including the presence of the most productive player on either side with senior guard Kenny Dye. Dye is off to a tremendous start, averaging 18.3 points, 6.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game while shooting 52.9% from the field. Dye keys an offense that is above the national average in adjusted efficiency, and Queens is in the top ten of the country in offensive rebound rate. Queens is securing 42.9% of its missed shots on the glass, and the Royals are making 76.7% of free throw attempts, a strong rate.

Queens is above-average in overall shooting efficiency, including a 50.7% mark on 2-point attempts and a 34.8% mark on 3-point attempts. Queens is also facing a Green Bay defense that is allowing a 48.4% clip from 3-point range, and Green Bay has only a 68.2% defensive rebound rate. Queens can also attack the rim effectively against a Green Bay team that enters the game with only a 7.3% block rate.

