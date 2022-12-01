Who's Playing

Wisconsin-Milwaukee @ Green Bay

Current Records: Wisconsin-Milwaukee 5-3; Green Bay 0-6

What to Know

The Green Bay Phoenix haven't won a game against the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers since Feb. 15 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. Green Bay and Wisconsin-Milwaukee will face off in a Horizon League battle at 8 p.m. ET at Resch Center. If the game is anything like their last meeting in February, where the Panthers won 54-44, we could be in for a big score.

The Phoenix received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 78-64 to the Illinois-Chicago Flames.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin-Milwaukee had enough points to win and then some against the SE Missouri State Redhawks on Monday, taking their matchup 84-68.

Green Bay is expected to lose this next one by 6. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 1-5 ATS when expected to lose.

Green Bay is now 0-6 while the Panthers sit at 5-3. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Phoenix have allowed their opponents to shoot 50.30% from the floor on average, which is the 357th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Wisconsin-Milwaukee's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37%, which places them 25th in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Panthers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Phoenix, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Green Bay have won eight out of their last 15 games against Wisconsin-Milwaukee.