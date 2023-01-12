Who's Playing

Wright State @ Green Bay

Current Records: Wright State 9-8; Green Bay 2-15

What to Know

After seven games on the road, the Green Bay Phoenix are heading back home. The Phoenix and the Wright State Raiders will face off in a Horizon League battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Resch Center. Green Bay hasn't won a contest against Wright State since Feb. 2 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

Green Bay was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 82-77 to the Cleveland State Vikings.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Wright State as they fell 75-73 to the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on Sunday.

Green Bay is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 5-11 ATS when expected to lose.

The Phoenix are now 2-15 while the Raiders sit at 9-8. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Green Bay is stumbling into the matchup with the 358th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 59.9 on average. Wright State's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the game boasting the 11th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49.70%. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Odds

The Raiders are a big 10-point favorite against the Phoenix, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raiders as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Wright State have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Green Bay.