Who's Playing
Wright State @ Green Bay
Current Records: Wright State 9-8; Green Bay 2-15
What to Know
After seven games on the road, the Green Bay Phoenix are heading back home. The Phoenix and the Wright State Raiders will face off in a Horizon League battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Resch Center. Green Bay hasn't won a contest against Wright State since Feb. 2 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
Green Bay was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 82-77 to the Cleveland State Vikings.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Wright State as they fell 75-73 to the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on Sunday.
Green Bay is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 5-11 ATS when expected to lose.
The Phoenix are now 2-15 while the Raiders sit at 9-8. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Green Bay is stumbling into the matchup with the 358th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 59.9 on average. Wright State's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the game boasting the 11th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49.70%. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Raiders are a big 10-point favorite against the Phoenix, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raiders as a 9-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Wright State have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Green Bay.
- Feb 09, 2022 - Wright State 79 vs. Green Bay 62
- Jan 01, 2022 - Wright State 72 vs. Green Bay 69
- Dec 27, 2020 - Wright State 90 vs. Green Bay 77
- Dec 26, 2020 - Wright State 67 vs. Green Bay 53
- Feb 02, 2020 - Green Bay 92 vs. Wright State 89
- Dec 28, 2019 - Wright State 90 vs. Green Bay 84
- Mar 11, 2019 - Wright State 66 vs. Green Bay 54
- Feb 28, 2019 - Green Bay 70 vs. Wright State 67
- Jan 26, 2019 - Wright State 87 vs. Green Bay 75
- Mar 03, 2018 - Wright State 87 vs. Green Bay 72
- Feb 08, 2018 - Wright State 68 vs. Green Bay 64
- Jan 18, 2018 - Wright State 80 vs. Green Bay 67
- Feb 11, 2017 - Wright State 88 vs. Green Bay 79
- Jan 12, 2017 - Green Bay 78 vs. Wright State 61
- Mar 08, 2016 - Green Bay 78 vs. Wright State 69
- Feb 06, 2016 - Wright State 79 vs. Green Bay 60
- Jan 04, 2016 - Green Bay 76 vs. Wright State 68