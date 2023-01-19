Who's Playing

Youngstown State @ Green Bay

Current Records: Youngstown State 14-5; Green Bay 2-17

What to Know

The Green Bay Phoenix lost both of their matches to the Youngstown State Penguins last season on scores of 58-82 and 50-63, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Green Bay has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Youngstown State at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 19 at Resch Center. The Penguins will be strutting in after a victory while the Phoenix will be stumbling in from a loss.

Green Bay has to be hurting after a devastating 74-53 defeat at the hands of the Northern Kentucky Norse on Saturday.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Youngstown State and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Youngstown State wrapped it up with an 85-69 win on the road.

Green Bay have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 15.5-point spread they are up against. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 5-13 ATS when expected to lose.

The Phoenix are now 2-17 while the Penguins sit at 14-5. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Green Bay has allowed their opponents to shoot 49.60% from the floor on average, which is the 361st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Youngstown State's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the contest boasting the fourth highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 50.30%. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Penguins are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Phoenix, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Penguins as a 15-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Youngstown State have won eight out of their last 14 games against Green Bay.