Who's Playing
Youngstown State @ Green Bay
Current Records: Youngstown State 14-5; Green Bay 2-17
What to Know
The Green Bay Phoenix lost both of their matches to the Youngstown State Penguins last season on scores of 58-82 and 50-63, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Green Bay has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Youngstown State at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 19 at Resch Center. The Penguins will be strutting in after a victory while the Phoenix will be stumbling in from a loss.
Green Bay has to be hurting after a devastating 74-53 defeat at the hands of the Northern Kentucky Norse on Saturday.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Youngstown State and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Youngstown State wrapped it up with an 85-69 win on the road.
Green Bay have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 15.5-point spread they are up against. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 5-13 ATS when expected to lose.
The Phoenix are now 2-17 while the Penguins sit at 14-5. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Green Bay has allowed their opponents to shoot 49.60% from the floor on average, which is the 361st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Youngstown State's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the contest boasting the fourth highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 50.30%. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Resch Center -- Green Bay, Wisconsin
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Penguins are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Phoenix, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Penguins as a 15-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Youngstown State have won eight out of their last 14 games against Green Bay.
- Jan 27, 2022 - Youngstown State 63 vs. Green Bay 50
- Dec 04, 2021 - Youngstown State 82 vs. Green Bay 58
- Jan 02, 2021 - Green Bay 79 vs. Youngstown State 69
- Jan 01, 2021 - Youngstown State 84 vs. Green Bay 77
- Feb 27, 2020 - Green Bay 102 vs. Youngstown State 92
- Jan 25, 2020 - Youngstown State 98 vs. Green Bay 94
- Feb 09, 2019 - Youngstown State 96 vs. Green Bay 77
- Jan 03, 2019 - Green Bay 99 vs. Youngstown State 93
- Jan 27, 2018 - Green Bay 85 vs. Youngstown State 67
- Jan 06, 2018 - Youngstown State 85 vs. Green Bay 74
- Jan 20, 2017 - Youngstown State 92 vs. Green Bay 89
- Dec 31, 2016 - Green Bay 90 vs. Youngstown State 77
- Feb 20, 2016 - Green Bay 107 vs. Youngstown State 90
- Jan 09, 2016 - Youngstown State 103 vs. Green Bay 93