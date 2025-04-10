Greg McDermott, who spent the past 15 seasons building Creighton into a national force, is eyeing an exit from the program within the next two years, according to CBS Sports' Matt Norlander, with High Point coach Alan Huss returning to McDermott's staff as a coach-in-waiting. Huss, 46, previously spent six seasons on the Bluejays' staff under McDermott, 60, and was a vital figure in the program's rise. He departed after an Elite Eight appearance in 2023 and quickly built High Point into the Big South's top program.

The move establishes a clear succession plan for when McDermott decides to move on. Huss played at Creighton under Dana Altman from 1997-2001 and first latched on as a Division I assistant at New Mexico in 2014 before joining McDermott's staff.

McDermott has yet to reveal a timeline for when a program handoff could transpire. However, getting Huss in the pipeline is a coup for the program considering the chops he displayed at High Point.

Huss guided the Panthers to back-to-back Big South regular-season titles in his two seasons, capped by the program's first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance this season. High Point earned a No. 13 seed and challenged No. 4 seed Purdue in a first-round game before falling 75-63.

High Point shined as one of the top offenses in the mid-major ranks under Huss, finishing in the top-40 nationally in offensive efficiency at KenPom during each of his two seasons.