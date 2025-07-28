Tulane star forward Gregg Glenn III has died at the age of 22, the school announced Monday. Glenn died in a "tragic accident" last weekend, according to the release. The school did not disclose the cause of death.

"We have lost a cherished member of our university community, Gregg Glenn III, who died in a tragic accident this weekend," Tulane vice president of student affairs Sarah Cunningham wrote in a statement. "He was a talented student-athlete who enriched our lives with his spirit, dedication, and passion for both sports and academics. Gregg was an outstanding athlete on our men's basketball team and an individual who brought joy and light to those around him. His commitment to excellence inspired many of us."

Glenn transferred to Tulane in 2023 after spending his freshman season at Michigan. Glenn averaged 10.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists and started all 34 games for the Green Wave. The Pompano Beach, Florida, native was set to enter his senior season at Tulane.

"Let us remember Gregg not just for his achievements in sports, but for the kindness and warmth he shared with everyone," Cunningham said in the statement. "He will forever remain a part of our university family."