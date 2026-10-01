Four-star guard Malik Olajuwon committed to SMU on Thursday. The son of Naismith Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon is ranked the No. 87-ranked player in the 2027 recruiting class by 247Sports and is the first commitment SMU coach Andy Enfield landed in the upcoming class.

"What was most attractive about SMU for me was the people that were involved in their program and the future plans they had for it," Olajuwon told 247Sports on why he committed to SMU. "From the coaching staff down to all other individuals associated with the program, I felt welcomed and understood that they had faith in me and my abilities. It was clear to me that SMU was where I belonged."

Olajuwon visited SMU last weekend and committed to the school shortly after. He also visited Minnesota and was scheduled to visit Kansas State and Virginia Tech before he made his commitment to SMU official.

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Olajuwon is one of several players in the 2027 recruiting class with ties to current or former professional athletes. Beckham Black, the top-ranked player in the 2027 recruiting cycle by 247Sports, is the younger brother of current Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black.

Another player from that recruiting class who has already committed and has ties to an older brother currently in the league is Kager Knueppel, the brother of Hornets star Kon Knueppel. Knueppel committed to Duke — the school where his brother played and starred as a one-and-done — earlier this year.

NaVorro Bowman Jr., the 11th-ranked player in the 2027 class who committed to UConn last month, is the son of former NFL All-Pro linebacker NaVorro Bowman. Bowman was the first player to commit to play for UConn coach Dan Hurley from the 2027 recruiting class.