Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams signs eight-year extension with North Carolina

Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams won't be stepping aside from the palatial program he's built and fostered at North Carolina anytime soon, it appears.

Williams, 68, has signed a new eight-year extension with UNC, the school announced Wednesday. It will keep him at the helm of the program through the 2027-2028 season, which would make him 77 years old in the final year of the deal. He turned 68 in August.

Williams has led UNC to three national championships in 2005, 2009 and 2017, and five Final Four appearances since taking over the helm in 2003. He also has eight ACC titles and could realistically add another to that collection this season.

It's wild to imagine the idea of Williams roaming the sidelines for another 10 years, but not totally unrealistic. Fellow Hall of Fame coach Jim Boeheim is still coaching Syracuse at age 74, and Mike Krzyzewski is coaching Duke at 71 and has shown no signs of slowing.

"I'm grateful and humbled in the University's continued faith in my leadership of the basketball program," Williams said in a statement. "When I coached at Kansas my contracts with Nike and our media partner were private, and UNC respected and honored that for 15 years. However, times have changed and understanding the environment that college basketball faces now, Chancellor Folt, Bubba (Cunningham) and I agreed the correct and proper thing would be to disclose those terms."

Williams' base salary by year will increase incrementally through the end of the contract. According to USA Today, he currently makes around $2.1 million per year. That number will increase to around $3 million by the end of the contract, and does not include bonuses or money from Nike.