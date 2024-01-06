Who's Playing

Campbell Fighting Camels @ Hampton Pirates

Current Records: Campbell 6-8, Hampton 4-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Hampton Convocation Center -- Hampton, Virginia

Hampton Convocation Center -- Hampton, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After four games on the road, Hampton is heading back home. The Hampton Pirates and the Campbell Fighting Camels will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hampton Convocation Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 18.7% worse than the opposition, a fact Hampton found out the hard way on Thursday. They were completely outmatched by the Fightin' Blue Hens on the road and fell 80-53.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Campbell on Thursday, but the final result did not. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 76-62 loss to the Aggies. Campbell has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Campbell's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Anthony Dell'Orso, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and ten rebounds, and Laurynas Vaistaras who scored 13 points along with three steals.

The Pirates' loss was their tenth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 4-10. As for the Fighting Camels, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-8.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Hampton have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Campbell, though, as they've been averaging only 32.3 rebounds per game. Given Hampton's sizeable advantage in that area, Campbell will need to find a way to close that gap.

Hampton came out on top in a nail-biter against Campbell in their previous matchup back in February of 2022, sneaking past 68-66. Will Hampton repeat their success, or does Campbell have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Campbell has won 6 out of their last 9 games against Hampton.