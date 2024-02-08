Who's Playing

Hofstra Pride @ Hampton Pirates

Current Records: Hofstra 13-10, Hampton 5-18

How To Watch

What to Know

Hofstra has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Hampton Pirates will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Hampton Convocation Center. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

Last Saturday, Hofstra's game was all tied up 28-28 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 59-56 win over the Tigers. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.8% better than the opposition, as Hofstra's was.

Hofstra can attribute much of their success to Tyler Thomas, who almost dropped a double-double on 23 points and nine assists.

Meanwhile, Hampton had to suffer through a 13-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Bison on Saturday and snuck past 63-61. Hampton was down 30-18 with 3:11 left in the first half but they still came back for the handy two-point victory.

Hampton can attribute much of their success to Jordan Nesbitt, who scored 17 points along with five assists and five rebounds, and Jerry Deng, who scored 21 points along with two blocks. Deng didn't help Hampton's cause all that much against the Aggies on Thursday but the same can't be said for this game.

The Pride's win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 13-10. As for the Pirates, their win bumped their record up to 5-18.

Looking ahead, Hofstra shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 11 points. This contest will be their 11th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 1-9 against the spread).

Hofstra beat the Pirates 86-77 in their previous matchup back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Hofstra since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Hofstra is a big 11-point favorite against Hampton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pride as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

Series History

Hofstra has won all of the games they've played against Hampton in the last year.