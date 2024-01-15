Who's Playing

North Carolina A&T Aggies @ Hampton Pirates

Current Records: North Carolina A&T 3-13, Hampton 4-12

How To Watch

What to Know

Hampton and North Carolina A&T are an even 4-4 against one another since January of 2016, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Hampton Convocation Center. Hampton has now lost seven straight, and the team is hunting for their first win since December 11.

It's hard to win when you're outrebounded 17 to 6 on offense, a fact Hampton found out the hard way on Thursday. They took a 73-61 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Tribe.

Despite the defeat, Hampton had strong showings from Kyrese Mullen, who scored 22 points along with nine rebounds, and Jordan Nesbitt, who scored 15 points along with nine rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Nesbitt has scored all season.

Meanwhile, the Aggies were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 67-63 to the Dragons. North Carolina A&T has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Landon Glasper, who scored 21 points along with three steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

North Carolina A&T struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Pirates have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost nine of their last 11 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-12 record this season. As for the Aggies, their loss dropped their record down to 3-13.

Monday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Hampton have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for North Carolina A&T, though, as they've been averaging only 30.1 rebounds per game. Given Hampton's sizeable advantage in that area, North Carolina A&T will need to find a way to close that gap.

Hampton and North Carolina A&T were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, but Hampton came up empty-handed after a 73-72 defeat. Will Hampton have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Hampton is a 3.5-point favorite against North Carolina A&T, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pirates as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 152 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Hampton and North Carolina A&T both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.