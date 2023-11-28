Halftime Report

Hampton fell flat on their face against San Jose State last Monday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. Hampton has jumped out to a quick 32-26 lead against UMBC.

If Hampton keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 3-4 in no time. On the other hand, UMBC will have to make due with a 3-5 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

UMBC Retrievers @ Hampton Pirates

Current Records: UMBC 3-4, Hampton 2-4

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hampton Convocation Center -- Hampton, Virginia

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The UMBC Retrievers will head out on the road to face off against the Hampton Pirates at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Hampton Convocation Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Saturday, things could have been worse for the Retrievers, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 96-81 loss to the Tribe. UMBC has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Hampton last Monday, but the final result did not. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 71-52 punch to the gut against the Spartans. Having soared to a lofty 92 points in the game before, Hampton's point total in this one was quite the letdown.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Joshua Lusane, who scored 17 points along with 7 rebounds.

The Retrievers bumped their record down to 3-4 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road. As for the Pirates, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-4 record this season.

Not only did both teams lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Going forward, Hampton is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 1.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as UMBC and Hampton are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UMBC hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.6 points per game. However, it's not like Hampton struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.2 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Hampton is a slight 1.5-point favorite against UMBC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 167.5 points.

