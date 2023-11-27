Who's Playing

UMBC Retrievers @ Hampton Pirates

Current Records: UMBC 3-4, Hampton 2-4

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Hampton Convocation Center -- Hampton, Virginia

Follow: CBS Sports App

After four games on the road, Hampton is heading back home. They will take on the UMBC Retrievers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored Hampton last Monday, but the final result did not. They suffered a bruising 71-52 loss at the hands of the Spartans. Having soared to a lofty 92 points in the game before, Hampton's point total in this one was quite the letdown.

Despite their loss, Hampton saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Joshua Lusane, who scored 17 points along with 7 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

Meanwhile, the Retrievers ended up a good deal behind the Tribe on Saturday and lost 96-81. UMBC has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Pirates have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-4 record this season. As for the Retrievers, their loss was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 3-4.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Hampton hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.2 points per game. However, it's not like UMBC struggles in that department as they've been even better at 80.6 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.