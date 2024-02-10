Who's Playing

Current Records: UNCW 17-6, Hampton 5-19

UNCW has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Hampton Pirates will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hampton Convocation Center. Hampton took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on UNCW, who comes in off a win.

UNCW's and the Dragons' contest on Thursday was close at halftime, but the Seahawks turned on the heat in the second half with 47 points. Everything went the Seahawks' way against the Dragons as the Seahawks made off with a 75-56 victory.

Among those leading the charge was KJ Jenkins, who went 7 for 13 from beyond the arc en route to 24 points and 2 assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Donovan Newby was another key contributor, scoring 13 points.

Meanwhile, Hampton's game on Thursday was all tied up 27-27 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They fell to the Pride 63-59. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Hampton in their matchups with the Pride: they've now lost four in a row.

Despite their defeat, Hampton saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Ja'Von Benson, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 11 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Joshua Lusane, who scored 13 points.

The Seahawks' victory was their eighth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 17-6. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 89.8 points per game. As for the Pirates, they have been struggling recently as they've lost 14 of their last 15 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-19 record this season.

While only UNCW took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, UNCW is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12 points. This contest will be Hampton's eighth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 5-2 against the spread).

UNCW strolled past the Pirates in their previous matchup back in December of 2022 by a score of 82-65. The rematch might be a little tougher for UNCW since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

UNCW is a big 12-point favorite against Hampton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 147.5 points.

UNCW won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.