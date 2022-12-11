Who's Playing

Bowling Green @ Hampton

Current Records: Bowling Green 3-5; Hampton 3-6

What to Know

The Bowling Green Falcons have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Hampton Pirates at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hampton Convocation Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Falcons beat the Morgan State Bears 86-76 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Hampton came out on top in a nail-biter against the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds on Wednesday, sneaking past 65-61.

Bowling Green is now 3-5 while the Pirates sit at 3-6. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Bowling Green has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.40% from the floor on average, which is the 12th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Hampton has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 37.90% percent of their shots, which is the 356th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Hampton Convocation Center -- Hampton, Virginia

Hampton Convocation Center -- Hampton, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Bowling Green won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.