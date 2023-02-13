The second of Elon's three-game homestand in CAA play continues on Monday as it welcomes Hampton to the Schar Center looking to keep its recent string of momentum rolling. The Phoenix (6-20) have quietly emerged of late as a sleeper in the CAA, shaking off an 0-8 start in league play with four wins in its last five entering Monday night with the Pirates on the prowl looking for a road upset.

The first game in the history of the series between Elon and Hampton figures to be a close one on CBS Sports Network with both teams pretty evenly matched with matching 6-20 records. Against CAA newcomer Hampton, Elon at home is a slight favorite after its recent run of rejuvenation, but Elon this season has struggled against CAA newcomers. With a 1-2 record vs. conference newbies (two losses to North Carolina A&T and one win vs. Stony Brook), it has been something of a mixed bag against new foes.

Hampton (6-10, 3-10 CAA) is led by senior guard Russell Dean, who is averaging 15.3 points per game this sesason.

Getting back to .500 against CAA newcomers won't come easy for the Phoenix but they have won two in a row at home by a combined 25 points against conference foes.

How to watch Hampton vs. Elon live

Date: Monday, Feb. 13 | Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Schar Center -- Elon, North Carolina

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App