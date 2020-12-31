The Gardner-Webb Bulldogs look to get into the win column during Big South Conference action when they take on the host Hampton Pirates in the second game of a back-to-back set on Thursday. Hampton (4-4), playing without injured forward Edward Oliver-Hampton, posted an 80-69 victory on Wednesday to move to 3-0 in the conference for the first time. Gardner-Webb (1-5) has dropped two in a row and is 0-1 in the Big South, tied for sixth with Campbell. The Runnin' Bulldogs are 0-5 on the road this season.

Tip-off from the Convocation Center in Hampton, Va., is set for noon ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Bulldogs as four-point favorites in the latest Gardner-Webb vs. Hampton odds. The over-under for total points expected is listed at 146.5.

Gardner-Webb vs. Hampton spread: Bulldogs -4

Gardner-Webb vs. Hampton over-under: 146.5 points

GW: Under coach Tim Craft, the Bulldogs have not had a losing conference season during his seven years

HAMP: Enters the season replacing 73.9 percent of its scoring load from last year

Why Hampton can cover



The Pirates are led by senior guard Davion Warren, who leads the team in scoring at 19.3 points per game. Warren has scored in double figures in seven of eight games, including a season-high 31 on Wednesday, pushing him to 501 points in his Hampton career. He also poured in 29 points at Charleston Southern on Dec. 22. Last season, he played in 34 games with 26 starts and averaged 10.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.

Also fueling the offense is sophomore guard Chris Shelton, who is averaging 13.6 points and 2.3 rebounds per game. On Wednesday against the Bulldogs, he poured in a season-high 22 points, while grabbing six boards. He was red hot, hitting eight of 10 shots from the floor, including six of seven from 3-point range. He has reached double figures in four games. He played in 21 games as a freshman, averaging 2.5 points and 1.0 rebounds.

Why Gardner-Webb can cover

The Bulldogs are led by sophomore guard Lance Terry, who had a hot hand on Wednesday, scoring a team-high 26 points on 7 of 11 shooting, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range. Terry is averaging 15.5 points per game, as well as 2.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists.

Also leading Gardner-Webb is senior guard Jaheam Cornwall, who finished with nine points in Wednesday's loss to Hampton. For the season, he is averaging 12.3 points per game as well as 5.8 rebounds and three assists. He is hitting 90 percent of his free throws. He was a preseason first-team All-Big South Conference selection after starting 31 of 32 games played last season.

