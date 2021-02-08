The High Point Panthers and the Hampton Pirates will face off in a Big South clash at 4 p.m. ET on Monday at Hampton Convocation Center. Hampton is 7-9 overall and 2-4 at home, while the Panthers are 7-9 overall and 4-7 on the road. High Point is 9-6 against the spread this season. Hampton has a 7-9 ATS mark.

The Panthers are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Hampton vs. High Point odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 141. Before entering any High Point vs. Hampton picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Hampton vs. High Point. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for High Point vs. Hampton:

Hampton vs. High Point spread: Hampton +1.5

Hampton vs. High Point over-under: 141 points

What you need to know about Hampton

Hampton lost to High Point 72-58 on Sunday in the first of these two matchups between these Big South foes. The Pirates were cold from the field, shooting just 37.5 percent in that game. Davion Warren provided most of the offense with 22 points, while Chris Shelton added 12 points.

Warren leads the team in scoring with 21.8 points per game, but Hampton has struggled on the offensive end this season. The Pirates average just 70.1 points per outing, which ranks 238th nationally.

What you need to know about High Point

The Panthers started the season slow but they've won four of their last five after the win over Hampton on Sunday. They've also covered in three straight, including easily covering on Sunday as two-point favorites. High Point didn't shoot well from the field on Sunday either, but it did get to the free-throw line a lot and knocked down 29 of 37. The Panthers also forced 14 turnovers.

John-Michael Wright led all scorers on Sunday with 24 points. He's also High Point's leading scorer on the season, averaging 20.3 points per game.

How to make High Point vs. Hampton picks

