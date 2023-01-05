Who's Playing

Hofstra @ Hampton

Current Records: Hofstra 8-7; Hampton 3-11

What to Know

The Hofstra Pride and the Hampton Pirates are set to square off in a Colonial matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 5 at Hampton Convocation Center. The Pride won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 10.5-point advantage in the spread.

Hofstra entered their game against the North Carolina A&T Aggies on Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Hofstra fell in an 81-79 heartbreaker. If the result catches you off guard, it should: they were far and away the favorite. They got double-digit scores from four players: guard Tyler Thomas (19), guard Aaron Estrada (18), guard Darlinstone Dubar (16), and forward Warren Williams (11).

Meanwhile, Hampton's 2022 ended with an 82-65 loss against the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks on Saturday. Guard Russell Dean (16 points) and guard Marquis Godwin (16 points) were the top scorers for Hampton.

This next matchup looks promising for Hofstra, who are favored by a full 10.5 points. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hampton Convocation Center -- Hampton, Virginia

Hampton Convocation Center -- Hampton, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pride are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pride as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.