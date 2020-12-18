The Howard Bison and the Hampton Pirates square off in a non-conference game on early Friday evening. Howard hosts the game at Burr Arena in Washington D.C., with the Bison playing only their second home contest this season. Howard is 0-4 on the young season, including a loss to Bellarmine in its last outing. Hampton opened the season with a road win, but it has lost three straight.

Tip-off is at 5 p.m. ET in the nation's capital.

Here are several college basketball odds for Hampton vs. Howard:

Hampton vs. Howard spread: Howard -1.5

Hampton vs. Howard over-under: 155.5 points

HAMP: The Pirates are 6-13 against the spread in the last 19 road games

HOW: The Bison are 5-10-1 against the spread in the last 16 non-conference games

Why Hampton can cover

The Pirates have some strengths to exploit, beginning with their shot-blocking prowess. Hampton ranks third in the country in block rate at 17.6 percent, and they also have an above-average steal rate at 9.8 percent. Overall, Hampton is very good at creating turnovers, forcing a giveaway on 21.5 percent of possessions.

Offensively, the Pirates do a good job protecting the ball, committing a turnover only 19.2 percent of the time, and they are a solid offensive rebounding team, securing more than 27 percent of their own missed shots. Howard also struggles mightily on the defensive end and, if the game is close, the Bison are making only 62.5 percent of their free throws, which could play into Hampton's hands.

Why Howard can cover

The Bison are led by Kyle Foster and Steve Settle III, who are tied for the team lead at 13.3 points per game. Howard is a very good 3-point shooting team, knocking down more than 37 percent of its attempts, and it is good in securing the ball, turning the ball over on only 18.0 percent of possessions. The Bison are also a top-20 team nationally in both 3-point volume and assist rate.

Defensively, Howard is strong protecting the rim, blocking 14.3 percent of shot attempts, and it is also good at keeping opponents away from the free throw line. Against a Hampton team that is shooting 29.6 percent from 3-point range and 44.2 percent on 2-point attempts, there is some optimism that the Bison could produce at an acceptable defensive level in this matchup.

